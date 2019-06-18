Taylor Cullity Lethlean tops 2019 AILA Victorian Awards with 6 wins

Taylor Cullity Lethlean tops 2019 AILA Victorian Awards with 6 winsThe Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) recognised some of the best landscape architecture projects in Victoria at the 2019 Victorian Awards.
The Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) recognised some of the best landscape architecture projects in Victoria at the 2019 Victorian Awards. The AILA Victorian Awards honour and celebrate the achievements and work of landscape architects throughout Victoria.
This year’s edition announced 27 winners across 13 award categories with six awards won by Taylor Cullity Lethlean (TCL). The seven-member jury assessed each project for design excellence, innovation, context engagement, and social and environmental impact.
The ‘Landscape Architecture Award of Excellence’, AILA’s highest honour for projects judged to be the most significant for the advancement of landscape architecture in Victoria, was presented to 8 projects. ‘Landscape Architecture Awards’ were presented to 19 projects.
Jury chair Mary Papaioannou said: “We saw the contribution projects make through delivering public realm that encourages recovery and rehabilitation, inclusivity and engagement. We saw projects located in tertiary education settings that place student life at the heart of the campus experience, and many projects embracing the principles of biophilic design that celebrate the role plants play in the enrichment of human life. There was a strong geographic representation of projects demonstrating that landscape architects' impact reaches far beyond urban environments.”
Adrian Gray, president, Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects added: “Landscape architects ensure the complex relationship between people and nature is embedded through the many places that shape the way we live on this planet. These awards recognise that great design supports human well-being in our political, academic, health, urban and rural environments. Landscape architects create quality places where people and nature coexist.”
Winners of 2019 Victorian AILA Awards:
Civic Landscape sponsored by Brickworks
Award of Excellence
- Bendigo Hospital Project by OCULUS Landscape Architecture + Urban Design
Landscape Architecture Award
- Malop Street Green Spine by Outlines
- RMIT New Academic Street by Taylor Cullity Lethlean
- Deakin University: Building HD Courtyard by GHD Woodhead
Community Contribution sponsored by the Built Environment Channel
Landscape Architecture Award
- Goulburn Valley Health Therapeutic Courtyard by Spiire
Cultural Heritage
Award of Excellence
- Parliament of Victoria – Member’s Annex Landscapes by Taylor Cullity Lethlean
Landscape Architecture Award
- Mount Buffalo Chalet Gardens Conservation Management Plan by Inspiring Place
Gardens sponsored by Lawn Solutions Australia
Award of Excellence
- Twig House by Taylor Cullity Lethlean
Landscape Architecture Award
- Bendigo Botanic Gardens – Garden for the Future by Taylor Cullity Lethlean
Infrastructure sponsored by ACO
Award of Excellence
- Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal Project by ASPECT Studios
Land Management
Award of Excellence
- Greening the Pipeline- MOS Pilot Park by GHD Woodhead
Landscape Planning sponsored by Glascott Landscape and Civil
Landscape Architecture Award
- Woowookarung Regional Park Plan by Site Office
- Streets for People Feasibility Study by Hansen Partnership
- Moonee Ponds Creek Opportunities Plan by McGregor Coxall
Parks & Open Space sponsored by Street Furniture Australia
Award of Excellence
- Monash University Eastern Precinct Landscape by Taylor Cullity Lethlean
Landscape Architecture Award
- Lewis Park by McGregor Coxall
- Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal - Linear Parks and Djerring Trail by ASPECT Studios
Play Spaces sponsored by LARK Industries
Landscape Architecture Award
- Bridge Road Regional Playspace by ASPECT Studios
- George Pentland Botanic Gardens playspace by Leaf Design Studio
Research, Policy & Communications
Award of Excellence
- ReCasting Terra Nullius Blindness by Deakin University
Landscape Architecture Award
- Spiire Inclusive Cities Research Project by Spiire
Small Projects sponsored by Metro Trees
Award of Excellence
- Doubleground by Openwork and Muir Architecture
Landscape Architecture Award
- Turner Street Vertical Garden by Simon Ellis Landscape Architects
Tourism sponsored by City of Melbourne
Landscape Architecture Award
- Jackalope Hotel by Taylor Cullity Lethlean
- Pt Leo Estate Sculpture Park by HASSELL
Urban Design sponsored by WE-EF Lighting Australia/NZ
Landscape Architecture Award
- The Tin Alley Masterplan by HASSELL
- Monash University Western Precinct Landscape by Rush Wright Associates
- Popular Articles
- Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
- Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot