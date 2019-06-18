Taylor Cullity Lethlean tops 2019 AILA Victorian Awards with 6 wins

The Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) recognised some of the best landscape architecture projects in Victoria at the 2019 Victorian Awards. The AILA Victorian Awards honour and celebrate the achievements and work of landscape architects throughout Victoria.

This year’s edition announced 27 winners across 13 award categories with six awards won by Taylor Cullity Lethlean (TCL). The seven-member jury assessed each project for design excellence, innovation, context engagement, and social and environmental impact.

The ‘Landscape Architecture Award of Excellence’, AILA’s highest honour for projects judged to be the most significant for the advancement of landscape architecture in Victoria, was presented to 8 projects. ‘Landscape Architecture Awards’ were presented to 19 projects.

Jury chair Mary Papaioannou said: “We saw the contribution projects make through delivering public realm that encourages recovery and rehabilitation, inclusivity and engagement. We saw projects located in tertiary education settings that place student life at the heart of the campus experience, and many projects embracing the principles of biophilic design that celebrate the role plants play in the enrichment of human life. There was a strong geographic representation of projects demonstrating that landscape architects' impact reaches far beyond urban environments.”

Adrian Gray, president, Victorian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects added: “Landscape architects ensure the complex relationship between people and nature is embedded through the many places that shape the way we live on this planet. These awards recognise that great design supports human well-being in our political, academic, health, urban and rural environments. Landscape architects create quality places where people and nature coexist.”

Winners of 2019 Victorian AILA Awards:

Civic Landscape sponsored by Brickworks

Award of Excellence

Bendigo Hospital Project by OCULUS Landscape Architecture + Urban Design

Landscape Architecture Award

Malop Street Green Spine by Outlines

RMIT New Academic Street by Taylor Cullity Lethlean

Deakin University: Building HD Courtyard by GHD Woodhead

Community Contribution sponsored by the Built Environment Channel

Landscape Architecture Award

Goulburn Valley Health Therapeutic Courtyard by Spiire

Cultural Heritage

Award of Excellence

Parliament of Victoria – Member’s Annex Landscapes by Taylor Cullity Lethlean

Landscape Architecture Award

Mount Buffalo Chalet Gardens Conservation Management Plan by Inspiring Place

Gardens sponsored by Lawn Solutions Australia

Award of Excellence

Twig House by Taylor Cullity Lethlean

Landscape Architecture Award

Bendigo Botanic Gardens – Garden for the Future by Taylor Cullity Lethlean

Infrastructure sponsored by ACO

Award of Excellence

Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal Project by ASPECT Studios

Land Management

Award of Excellence

Greening the Pipeline- MOS Pilot Park by GHD Woodhead

Landscape Planning sponsored by Glascott Landscape and Civil

Landscape Architecture Award

Woowookarung Regional Park Plan by Site Office

Streets for People Feasibility Study by Hansen Partnership

Moonee Ponds Creek Opportunities Plan by McGregor Coxall

Parks & Open Space sponsored by Street Furniture Australia

Award of Excellence

Monash University Eastern Precinct Landscape by Taylor Cullity Lethlean

Landscape Architecture Award

Lewis Park by McGregor Coxall

Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal - Linear Parks and Djerring Trail by ASPECT Studios

Play Spaces sponsored by LARK Industries

Landscape Architecture Award

Bridge Road Regional Playspace by ASPECT Studios

George Pentland Botanic Gardens playspace by Leaf Design Studio

Research, Policy & Communications

Award of Excellence

ReCasting Terra Nullius Blindness by Deakin University

Landscape Architecture Award

Spiire Inclusive Cities Research Project by Spiire

Small Projects sponsored by Metro Trees

Award of Excellence

Doubleground by Openwork and Muir Architecture

Landscape Architecture Award

Turner Street Vertical Garden by Simon Ellis Landscape Architects

Tourism sponsored by City of Melbourne

Landscape Architecture Award

Jackalope Hotel by Taylor Cullity Lethlean

Pt Leo Estate Sculpture Park by HASSELL

Urban Design sponsored by WE-EF Lighting Australia/NZ

Landscape Architecture Award