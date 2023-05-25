A spectacular single-level cliff-hugging home anchored to its windswept, bushland location by a series of heavyset stone pavilions won the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Home of the Year award – the highest residential building award bestowed each year by HIA. This project by Tasmanian builder Lane Group Construction also took home the HIA Australian Custom Built Home award.

The winners of the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards were presented before 550 industry leaders at the prestigious awards ceremony held on the final night of the HIA 2023 National Conference on Hamilton Island. The awards recognise the best in Australia’s residential building industry.

Described by the Housing Industry Association (HIA) jury as ‘a once-in-a-lifetime build’, the winning home features an abundance of floor-length glass windows that connect the residents to the magnificent, rugged coastline of the Derwent River from all public and private living areas.

Burnished caramel concrete floors and spotted gum timber cladding serve to perfectly match the earthy tones of the expertly wrought stonework featured so prominently in the home, while the cantilevered indoor/outdoor infinity pool, spa and sauna are an indulgent addition to this entertainer’s domain.

“HIA is committed to recognising the outstanding achievements of our members. The HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards allow us to acknowledge their skill and their commitment to quality in design, material selection and construction. Our Awards’ program brings together members who excel in building exceptional homes, kitchens and bathrooms and run highly successful businesses,” HIA managing director Graham Wolfe said.

“HIA award winners build with exceptional workmanship, demonstrated in projects that push the boundaries in design and innovation,” he added.

Prominent winners at the HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards included Western Australia’s Ultimo Constructions, which was named HIA Australian Professional Small Builder / Renovator for the fourth time; Craig Linke Bespoke Building from South Australia, which took out HIA Australian Kitchen of the Year; Hunter builder Greenbuild Constructions, which won HIA Australian Bathroom of the Year; and apprentice Bethany Mercieca from NSW, who was named the HIA Jim Brookes Australian Apprentice of the Year.

2023 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards winners: