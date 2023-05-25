Tasmanian home wins top gong at HIA awardsA spectacular single-level cliff-hugging home anchored to its windswept, bushland location by a series of heavyset stone pavilions won the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Home of the Year award.
A spectacular single-level cliff-hugging home anchored to its windswept, bushland location by a series of heavyset stone pavilions won the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Home of the Year award – the highest residential building award bestowed each year by HIA. This project by Tasmanian builder Lane Group Construction also took home the HIA Australian Custom Built Home award.
The winners of the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards were presented before 550 industry leaders at the prestigious awards ceremony held on the final night of the HIA 2023 National Conference on Hamilton Island. The awards recognise the best in Australia’s residential building industry.
Described by the Housing Industry Association (HIA) jury as ‘a once-in-a-lifetime build’, the winning home features an abundance of floor-length glass windows that connect the residents to the magnificent, rugged coastline of the Derwent River from all public and private living areas.
Burnished caramel concrete floors and spotted gum timber cladding serve to perfectly match the earthy tones of the expertly wrought stonework featured so prominently in the home, while the cantilevered indoor/outdoor infinity pool, spa and sauna are an indulgent addition to this entertainer’s domain.
“HIA is committed to recognising the outstanding achievements of our members. The HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards allow us to acknowledge their skill and their commitment to quality in design, material selection and construction. Our Awards’ program brings together members who excel in building exceptional homes, kitchens and bathrooms and run highly successful businesses,” HIA managing director Graham Wolfe said.
“HIA award winners build with exceptional workmanship, demonstrated in projects that push the boundaries in design and innovation,” he added.
Prominent winners at the HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards included Western Australia’s Ultimo Constructions, which was named HIA Australian Professional Small Builder / Renovator for the fourth time; Craig Linke Bespoke Building from South Australia, which took out HIA Australian Kitchen of the Year; Hunter builder Greenbuild Constructions, which won HIA Australian Bathroom of the Year; and apprentice Bethany Mercieca from NSW, who was named the HIA Jim Brookes Australian Apprentice of the Year.
2023 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards winners:
- 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Home of the Year, Partnered by CSR - Lane Group Construction, Tasmania
- 2023 HIA Australian Apartment of the Year, Partnered by Toyota for Business - K2 Built, New South Wales
- 2023 HIA Australian Apartment Complex, Partnered by Daikin Australia - Coben Building, Victoria
- 2023 HIA Jim Brookes Australian Apprentice, Partnered by Stratco - Bethany Mercieca, New South Wales
- 2023 HIA Australian Apprentice Host Trainer - Jethro Urwin, Apex WA Carpentry Solutions, Western Australia
- 2023 HIA Australian Bathroom of the Year, Partnered by HIA Business Solutions - Greenbuild Constructions, Hunter
- 2023 HIA Australian Bathroom Design, Partnered by HIA Business Solutions - Catherine de Meur Interiors, New South Wales
- 2023 HIA Australian Custom Built Home, Partnered by ActronAir - Lane Group Construction, Tasmania
- 2023 HIA Australian Display Home, Partnered by Clipsal by Schneider Electric - South Coast Constructions, South Australia
- 2023 HIA Australian Kitchen of the Year, Partnered by Robam Kitchen Appliances - Craig Linke Bespoke Building, South Australia
- 2023 HIA Australian Kitchen Design, Partnered by Robam Kitchen Appliances - Darren James Interiors, Queensland
- 2023 HIA Australian Outdoor Project, Partnered by James Hardie - Lane Group Construction, Tasmania
- 2023 HIA-CSR Australian People’s Choice Home, Partnered by CSR - Greenbuild Constructions, Hunter
- 2023 HIA Australian Project Home, Partnered by The Australian Reinforcing Company - The Rural Building Company, Western Australia
- 2023 HIA Australian Professional Major Builder, Partnered by Companion Systems - Carlisle Homes, Victoria
- 2023 HIA Australian Professional Medium Builder / Renovator, Partnered by Companion Systems - Hudson Homes, New South Wales
- 2023 HIA Australian Professional Small Builder / Renovator, Partnered by Companion Systems -Ultimo Constructions, Western Australia
- 2023 HIA Australian Renovation / Addition Project, Partnered by COLORBOND steel - BCG Constructions, Victoria
- 2023 HIA Australian Small Business Management, Partnered by HIA Insurance Services - Jenny Matek, AM Bathrooms + Projects, New South Wales
- 2023 HIA Australian Spec Home, Partnered by Stratco - Averna Homes, Western Australia
- 2023 HIA Australian Specialised Housing, Partnered by Merlin Garage Door Openers - Alroe Constructions, Queensland
- 2023 HIA Australian Townhouse / Villa Development, Partnered by Brickworks - Futureflip, New South Wales
- 2023 HIA Australian Townhouse / Villa of the Year, Partnered by NatHERS - Mactech Constructions, Queensland
- Popular Articles