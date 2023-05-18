Tarrkarri: Will the state budget provide an update on SA’s ‘globally renowned’ gallery?

Billed as the SA Liberal Government’s jewel of the crown in redeveloping the former Royal Adelaide Hospital site, Tarrkarri, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Woods Bagot, remains on hold.

After concepts were unveiled five years ago, the site remains empty. The South Australian Government’s review of the cost-to-benefit analysis has stalled the project completely, with another cost blowout potentially putting the brakes on the development completely.

Tarrkarri was floated as a facility that would be able to preserve tens of thousands of Indigenous artefacts, and display them for the general public. Rising construction costs and supply chain issues have seen the state Labor Government halt the project, with the initial $200 million outlay reportedly only able to produce a state-standard gallery, as opposed to the internationally renowned institution taxpayers were promised.

The review has been completed and handed to the government, but as yet, the findings of the review have not been made public knowledge. SA Premier Peter Malinauskas says that the project could cost a staggering $600 million – triple the initial allocation.

"What the government is turning its mind to is, can we fit that within the budget or who can we partner with to achieve that objective," he says in an interview with ABC Radio Adelaide.

"My firm view is, whatever goes, (it) has to be of a high-enough standard to benefit the precinct."

SA’s budget is due to be handed down next month, which will give an indication on the government’s inclination to move forward with the project. Federal Government and philanthropic assistance has been floated by the Premier, in order to make the project a reality.

"Any way that we can mitigate the expense to the state government so we can continue to focus on other priorities that we've got, whether it be hydrogen or three-year-old pre-school or unprecedented investments in health, that's a good thing.

With completion initially anticipated in 2025, it's fair to say Adelaide will not have its world-class gallery any time soon.