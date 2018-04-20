Talking Architecture and Design Podcast launched

Australia’s premier architecture, engineering and construction news site, Architecture & Design magazine has launched its own series of in-house podcasts, featuring a range of lively and informative interviews with architects, academics, engineers, builders, urban planners and politicians on a range of issues, topics and ideas.

Known as ‘Talking Architecture and Design’, the first episode features Chief Executive Officer of the Supply Chain Sustainability School in Australia Robin Mellon, who spoke on a range of issues, including the one of modern slavery, which touches every part of our globalised economy.

Podcasting is one of the latest of a number of new channels that Architecture & Design has launched in order to provide the built environment the latest and most up-to-the-date information possible.

According to editor Branko Miletic, “Podcasting is one of the best ways to promote a business or build a following online, and as a medium, it is very popular with the architecture, engineering and construction sectors.”

“With this new addition to our publishing capabilities, I am convinced that Architecture and Design magazine will be an even more indispensable tool to the industry than it already has been to date.”

The Talking Architecture and Design podcast will have a new episode each and every month uploaded onto the Architecture & Design news site, which can be found here.