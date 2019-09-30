Talking Architecture & Design podcast hits new highs

Across Australia, podcast streaming reached a new peak this year, driven by smart speakers and a surge in podcasting apps. And the Talking Architecture & Design podcast has mirrored this upward trend hitting the latest of a number of important milestones.

Since its launch in December 2017, the Talking Architecture & Design podcast has moved in leaps and bounds – first in 2017 as the only Australian podcast dedicated to the built environment.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, last year it became the first built environment podcast to be listed on the site ‘Great Australian Pods’, and now as of September 30, 2019, Talking Architecture & Design has broken the 20,000 download barrier with Episode #26, which was only uploaded a few days earlier.

According to editor of both the Talking Architecture & Design podcast as well as Architecture & Design magazine Branko Miletic, the future looks very rosy for Indesign’s new podcast format.

“We’ve been a trailblazer in this area, which is a trait the company is well-known for, but when it comes to podcasts, Indesign has really led the pack and that is indicative by the huge number of downloads we have garnered, as well as the fact that Talking Architecture & Design is sponsored by Architectural Window Systems (AWS), who as one of Australia’s leading suppliers of aluminium window and door systems, quickly saw the inherent value and potential of the podcast format.”

“I can see a very bright future for our podcast, and with our latest range of industry interviews, we should be close to doubling that 20,000 download figure by the beginning of 2020,” he says.

