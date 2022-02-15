After 4 years, thousands of hours of recordings, many varying locations, and now 100 episodes of what was then, the first B2B podcast in Australia that spoke to, and spoke about the built industry in this country, I think it is high time to take stock and tally up what we have achieved.

So, I thought it would be fun to revisit some of my favourite moments from the podcast’s history. Now if you’re new to the program, you can get a taste of what’s available in our archives.

However, if you’ve been with us from the beginning when we first launched this idea in early 2018, that you can get to hear some of your favourites from the past few years.

Before that, as the broadcaster and editor of Talking Architecture & Design, I would just like to say that it has been both a revelation and a joy to work on this podcast, one that stemmed from an idea I got from listening to the many US political podcasts that seemed to just spring up after the election of Donald Trump as US President.

Now I don’t know whether we should be thanking The Donald or not, but we can say that Talking Architecture & Design may well be one of his most positive – if albeit unintentional – achievements.

On that note, after uploading our 100th episode, the following 10 are some of the one’s I think have been the industry’s favourites:

Episode 97: My sustainability journey by 2021 Sustainability Awards Lifetime Achievement winner, Tone Wheeler

Episode 91: Stephen Choi talks about biophilic design and the opportunities it brings to architects

Episode 85: Christian Hampson on the application of Indigenous culture into Australia's sustainable building design

Episode 74: Former AIA President Clare Cousins goes to war over the governments Anzac Hall rebuild

Episode 69: Elizabeth Farrelly talks about her new book, Killing Sydney and why architecture matters

Episode 61: Troy Creighton, MD of Stormtech on why lowering our water usage is now more crucial than its ever been

Episode 59: William Chan talks about how architecture and the design sector are vital to tackling both climate and social change

Episode 37: Bushfires and how to negate them. We talk with sustainable building designer and rural fire fighter Dick Clarke

Episode 28: Talking Architecture & Design speaks with David Kaunitz on disaster architecture and urban design

Episode #1: Talking with Robin Mellon, CEO of Australia's Supply Chain Sustainability School

Remember, if you would like to know more about our podcast, go to https://podcast.architectureanddesign.com.au/about/ for more information, and of course, many more podcasts.