Koichi Takada Architects’ first monograph, titled KOICHI TAKADA: Architecture, Nature and Design, is scheduled for release next month.

Penned by Philip Jodidio, the volume aims to showcase a number of the acclaimed architects’ recent projects, illustrating the unique way Takada’s works connect the natural and the designed, and how it has evolved over the last decade.

Photographs of Takada-designed architecture and interiors juxtapose against sketches and images of nature - illustrating the aesthetic inspirations behind the designs and the way we embody nature’s elements - light, air, water, and even sound.

Published by Rizzoli New York, the article features a foreword by Takada’s close friend, Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, with Takada himself authoring the afterword.

The limited-edition signed copy from Koichi Takada is now available for pre-order online.