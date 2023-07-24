TWT Global has recently acquired the property at 50-56 Atchison Street in St Leonards as part of their ambitious plan for a soon-to-be-launched $1 billion mixed-use development project named ‘The Collective’.

This acquisition of the 1080-square-metre mixed-use development site also makes TWT Global one of St Leonard’s largest landowners. Purchased for $35 million, the site features sweeping panoramic views, and is ideally situated in a core Lower North Shore location close to public transport, retail, medical and lifestyle amenities​.

Spanning nearly 9,500 square metres and incorporating multiple suburban blocks, The Collective is part of TWT Global’s Creative Precinct initiative, which aims to foster cultural vibrancy in St Leonards.

Launched in 2014, the Creative Precinct involves the conversion of several commercial buildings into creative spaces, including artist studios, galleries, rehearsal spaces, recording studios, arts business offices, and creative retail.

This initiative has already supported over 800 artists and creative businesses, providing the local creative community with over 4,000 square metres of subsidised space.