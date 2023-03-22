TURNER turns 21

Renowned for its involvement in the delivery of a number of city-shaping projects across Sydney, TURNER has officially turned the page on its 21st year.

To celebrate, the practice has released a book, titled Transforming the City, written by Patrick Bingham-Hall. The book outlines the work the practice has undertaken to complete the likes of Green Square, Washington Park, Waterloo Metro and Wentworth Point’s Sanctuary (pictured top), all of which have seen pockets of the city thoughtfully renewed.

TURNER Principal Nick Turner (pictured below) says he has seen the city rapidly evolve in his 21 years as head of the practice.

“We’ve been lucky to play a role in Sydney’s growth and transformation for many years,” he says.

“20 or 30 years ago, large parts of the city were incredibly neglected and dilapidated. There was a lot of impetus and excitement in the air generally about what was possible for Sydney, but it took a great deal of strategic thinking and design to work those aspirations into realisable regeneration projects.”

Turner’s desire to create his own practice was conceived after he was victorious in the Green Square Structural Master Plan design competition in 1995, in conjunction with Frank Stanisic. Six years later, TURNER was born.

Turner’s vision for Green Square involved the transformation of a dilapidated industrial area into a vibrant green space and high-density residential precinct. Fast forward to today and Green Square is anticipated to comprise 61,000 residents and 21,000 workers by 2030. Turner describes city-shaping projects as revolutionary.

“The Green Square redevelopment is Australia’s largest urban renewal project and is now one of Australia’s fastest growing developments, so there was immense pressure to get it right,” he says.

“We were incredibly conscious to put aesthetic quibbles aside and concentrate on the social, environmental and economic imperatives, and I think the positive results are now evident.”

Turner believes landscape and green spaces hold the key to successfully renewing urban spaces.

“The way to create vibrant places in previously industrialised areas is to focus on making the spaces in-between the buildings work – the streets, plazas, courtyards and gardens, the private and public domain.

“I think as a city, we’re not doing density well enough around significant pieces of public infrastructure. Transport is key, but we also need to look at major public parks and open spaces. It’s about designing places with high amenity, accessibility and connection to nature – liveable places.”

To purchase the book, click here.