A new boutique office development has officially opened in the heart of Parramatta, with its design taking inspiration from the heritage building forms in the neighbourhood.

Designed by TURNER and delivered by Holdmark Property Group, the $125-million building stands 13 storeys tall and is prominently located in Parramatta’s vibrant civic heart, directly overlooking Centenary Square.

Known as ‘85 Macquarie Street’, the development features four ground level retail outlets and 11 office levels above, with plant rooms on the topmost level.

TURNER associate director Claire Mallin said 85 Macquarie Street makes a significant contribution to Parramatta’s rapid rise as Sydney’s new, secondary CBD.

“The building’s contribution to the precinct and its urban response will undeniably become an important visual marker for Centenary Square – and what Centenary Square will potentially be known for in the future,” Mallin says.

The building’s design serves as an important visual transition between Parramatta’s heritage buildings and its future commercial presence.

“It brings a positive relief to the skyline in mediating the heritage response with commercial uplift in the area,” she says.

TURNER’s competition-winning design was influenced by the heritage forms in the area, including the existing church, the town hall and Murray’s Building.

The dynamic facade takes cues from the datums of the adjacent heritage buildings, as well as Indigenous concepts adopted as part of the landscape, public domain artworks, signage and wayfinding. The terracotta and sandstone cladding contributes to the heritage interpretation as well as the building’s sustainability approach in targeting 5-star Green Star and 5-Star NABERS ratings.

A four-storey colonnade through the ground plane features a 30m long mural and symbolic sandstone wall engravings by Indigenous artist and philosopher Shane Smithers and collaborating artist Sakina Reijners.

“Bringing people back to the workplace is challenging,” Mallin said. “The priority in terms of attracting tenants is ‘employee wellness’ and enabling access to natural light and air across the floorplate.”

The building incorporates a series of terraced balconies on the top-level office floors. “These tiered, biophilic outdoor spaces – unseen in traditional commercial spaces – have been prioritised and serve as a major drawcard to entice workers back to the office,” Mallin said.

On-site cafés and restaurants, a concierge in the lobby, and connectivity to public transport, including the Metro and light rail at its doorstep, are some of the amenities that future occupants can enjoy at 85 Macquarie Street.

Photography: Brett Boardman