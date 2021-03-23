The official groundbreaking ceremony of the Surry Hills Village project marked the formal commencement of construction of the mixed use precinct by leading Australian developer and builder,TOGA Group.

TOGA managing director Allan Vidor was joined by the Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore at the groundbreaking, which celebrated the start of the much-anticipated regeneration of the iconic site. The project will transform the former Surry Hills Shopping Village into a revitalised mixed use precinct comprising high-end residences, commercial offices, speciality retail, fine dining restaurants, bars, cafés and a boutique hotel.

“We are very proud to be leading the transformation of this important site that will be a catalyst for the future shape of Sydney’s inner city. Our vision is to deliver a precinct that will celebrate the authenticity of the neighbourhood whilst also bringing the energy of new people and businesses to the suburb,” Vidor says.

“For our future residents, locals and visitors, we are creating a destination that will enrich the area, with exceptional dining and bars alongside some of Sydney’s best providores within a new retail laneway, commercial office building and public park. In addition, the precinct will include a boutique 102-room hotel with rooftop pool and bar, making Surry Hills Village a truly unique, once in a generation project that the community will enjoy for many years to come,” he added.

According to Vidor, TOGA has always considered themselves as a long-term partner in the community, having redeveloped the old Crown Street Women’s Hospital in Surry Hills in 1996 into the Adina Apartments and Hotel, which is still operated by the company.

“Important to our vision is the legacy we create and leave for the communities in which we develop, and we see that Surry Hills Village will be a place that people can live, work, stay and visit for many years to come,” he says.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said, “As a Redfern local, as well as Lord Mayor, I welcome the revitalisation of the old Surry Hills shopping centre as a vibrant, mixed-use development of apartments, supermarket, speciality shops and boutique hotel – bringing new life to the area and better serving the needs of the people who are living here.”

SJB Architects director Adam Haddow says, “As Surry Hills locals, the SJB team are hugely passionate about this significant project and the opportunity it presents for the neighbourhood.”

“Paying homage to the history of the site and building, while ensuring a blend of retail, residential, hotel and commercial space that feels at one with the street environment was a priority. We set out to revitalise the site and to create a space that locals can be proud of.”

Collaborating with TOGA and SJB on the project is an award-winning team of Sydney’s most exceptional creatives and Inner Sydney locals comprising Iain Halliday, director, BKH; Sacha Coles, director, Aspect Studios; and Eva-Marie Prineas, architect and principal, Studio Prineas.

Scheduled for completion in early 2024, the master-planned Surry Hills Village precinct will include 122 luxury residences with a selection of terraces and penthouses, a 102-room high end boutique hotel, a 517sqm public park, and 12,000 square metres of commercial and retail spaces.