TAFE NSW and Stylecraft have teamed up to launch a new First Nations scholarship for budding interior designers.

Dubbed the First Nations Interior Design Scholarship, it is hoped the endowment will encourage Indigenous Australians to join and contribute towards the local design industry.

TAFE claims it is the perfect time for aspiring interior designers to begin their careers, citing a 7.4 percent increase in loans for home renovation discovered by CommSec, as well as Job Outlook predicting employment in interior design will grow 16.3 percent over the next 5 years.

The scholarship will cover the full fees for the Bachelor of Interior Design at TAFE NSW Design Centre Enmore, along with providing educational support throughout the studies of the successful applicant.

Stylecraft Managing Director, Anthony Collins, says the scholarship presents an exciting opportunity for aspiring Indigenous designers to get a head start in the thriving interior design industry.

“Stylecraft has committed to the scholarship program for three years. By 2024, three students will be in the Interior Design stream completing the scholarship program. We will also work with TAFE NSW to identify any internship or mentoring opportunities for scholarship recipients within Stylecraft or industry partners and clients,” he says.

“The ultimate aim of the Program is to encourage participation by Indigenous Australians in the Interior Design profession, and we look forward to contributing to the students’ design journey.”

TAFE NSW Creative and Design Ideation Head of Skills Team, Richard Cass, says the scholarships will be awarded on the basis of study and career potential – including career goals, motivation and creative portfolio.

“The Bachelor of Interior Design allows students to develop practical design skills and learn the theory needed to equip them with a sound understanding of design best practice, both in Australia and internationally,” he says.

“TAFE NSW will ensure that scholarship recipients receive academic support through progressive review and solutions with Head Teachers, teachers and the Aboriginal Education and Engagement Team.

“TAFE NSW Design Centre Enmore is a purpose-built design studio where students are able to immerse themselves in design. It’s the perfect place to build design skills and get a head start in the booming interior design industry.”

Image: Supplied.