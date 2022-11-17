The 3XN and BVN-designed Quay Quarter Tower has been awarded the International High-Rise Award in Frankfurt, Germany, picked by an esteemed jury from a field of 34 projects across 13 countries.

A decade in the making, Quay Quarter Tower is recognised as the world’s largest upcycled building. A flagship of sustainable design, the tower features five shifting glass pavilions, imagined as vertical villages’ stacked on top of one another. Large atriums and stunning staircases act as informal spaces, with views out to Sydney Harbour.

“It’s a great privilege to have been the Executive Architects for such a city-defining building as Quay Quarter Tower, and for this to have won the International High-Rise Award today. It’s been an incredible journey and the ultimate collaboration on what has been described as a ‘once in a generation’ project,” says BVN’s Project Director, Dan Cruddace.

“We congratulate AMP on a grand vision, 3XN on a beautiful competition winning design, Multiplex on their construction excellence and all our partners on working together to turn this remarkable vision into a reality.”

The brief provided by project client AMP Capital asked for the existing fabric of the building to be retained and updated to reflect the built environment of contemporary Sydney. The design by 3XN and BVN sees 90 percent of the original building retained, while the new addition is adaptable and sustainable.

The upcycling approach represents an embodied carbon saving of 7.3 million kilograms compared to a conventional construction project of this scale, which amounts to the same amount of carbon emissions created from 35,000 flights between Sydney and Melbourne.

BVN first became involved in the project when it was approached by AMP Capital and City of Sydney to devise the Quay Quarter Sydney masterplan. In doing so they identified Quay Quarter Tower as the centrepiece for the precinct. Next, the client ran an international design competition which was won by Danish architects, 3XN.

BVN remained involved after being appointed as Executive Architect for the tower. The two firms developed the project in detail, resolving the many complex challenges of transforming the original building. Multiplex oversaw the tower’s construction and nominated BVN as the builder’s Lead Consultant.

Following its completion, reached earlier this year, Quay Quarter Tower achieved 6-star Green Star and 5.5 Star NABERS energy ratings, as well as being WELL Gold certified. BVN is currently undertaking a carbon neutral fitout for one of the tower’s first tenants, spanning three floors.

Founded in 2003, the International High-Rise Award is awarded on a biennial cycle. It recognises development excellence in aesthetics, design, integration into its urban context, sustainability, innovative technology and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.international-highrise-award.com.