A new $264 million data centre in Sydney’s Macquarie Park has been given the green light by the NSW Government.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says that, “Our increased reliance on digital technologies means the demand for the physical infrastructure underpinning these technologies is growing.

Construction of the data centre is expected to begin in September and be operational by March 2023.

This approval follows recent reforms and proposed changes to planning rules to support the faster delivery of data centres throughout NSW.

The State Significant Development threshold of $50 million for these types of developments has been lowered to $30 million until May 2023, with extra resources included to get them through the planning system more quickly.

The Government says it is also considering feedback on proposed changes to planning rules that could see some data centres set up as complying development, subject to strict conditions.

Image: NSW government.