Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
This approval follows recent reforms and proposed changes to planning rules to support the faster delivery of data centres throughout NSW.
shareShare

Sydney to get new quarter billion-dollar data centre, with more to come

A new $264 million data centre in Sydney’s Macquarie Park has been given the green light by the NSW Government.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

17 Jun 2021 1m read View Author

Sydney-to-get-new-quarter-billion-dollar-data-1732010089.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

A new $264 million data centre in Sydney’s Macquarie Park has been given the green light by the NSW Government.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says that, “Our increased reliance on digital technologies means the demand for the physical infrastructure underpinning these technologies is growing.

Construction of the data centre is expected to begin in September and be operational by March 2023.

This approval follows recent reforms and proposed changes to planning rules to support the faster delivery of data centres throughout NSW.

The State Significant Development threshold of $50 million for these types of developments has been lowered to $30 million until May 2023, with extra resources included to get them through the planning system more quickly.

The Government says it is also considering feedback on proposed changes to planning rules that could see some data centres set up as complying development, subject to strict conditions.

Image: NSW government.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap