Sydney to become a new Green Zone

NSW is proposing new planning rules that will cut red tape, making it easier for homeowners to install solar batteries and for telcos to install technology to improve mobile and internet coverage.
19 Aug 2021 2m read View Author

Nsw Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the proposed changes to the Infrastructure State Environment Planning Policy (SEPP) are now on public exhibition and aim to remove hurdles in the planning system for more sustainable energy and faster telecommunications.

“More people are working from home than ever and many of them want their homes to be powered by renewable energy,” he says.

“These changes to the Infrastructure SEPP will help telcos provide more fast, reliable telecommunications and make it easier for homeowners to power their homes with renewable energy."

“This will help homeowners save time and money, cut their future energy bills, reduce demand on the electricity network and contribute to lower energy prices.”

There are already around half a million homes in NSW harnessing power from the sun and it’s anticipated that 1,000 megawatts of batteries will be installed by 2035.

Proposed changes mean that planning approvals will no longer be required for:

  • The installation of household-scale solar battery systems;
  • The installation of NBN cables, speeding up its delivery;
  • The repair or upgrading of existing technology;
  • The installation of solar panels to power telecommunications facilities; and
  • Site inspections, providing the location is not unnecessarily disturbed.

Theses changes support the NSW Government’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

Image: NSW government.

