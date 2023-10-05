Housing provider Coronation Property has announced the launch of its subsidiary company, Nation, focused on operating a pipeline of new build-to-rent (BTR) communities across Sydney.

Nation will strive to create modern solutions for living by offering design-driven, customer-centric homes that offer sustainable, long-term rental solutions for those who value flexibility and convenience, without compromising on quality.

Joseph Nahas, Coronation’s Managing Director, said Nation was already ‘on the ground’ and on track to be one of the largest BTR operators in New South Wales, with a projected 1,500 available across three key Sydney locations by 2025.

“We’ve established Nation as a stand-alone business to specifically meet the growing demand for secure, flexible rental solutions in a Sydney market which has become increasingly inaccessible for a vast number of renters”, says Nahas.

Nation will soon launch its first two BTR communities commencing with the Charlie Parker in Harris Park designed by the award-winning architectural practice FJC (formerly FJMT) in Q4-2023, shortly followed by Mason & Main in Merrylands opening in early-2024.

Mason & Main, designed by global architectural practice Woods Bagot, will become the largest BTR project in New South Wales with 450 apartments complemented by a retail and dining precinct.

Additionally, with an expected completion date in 2025, Nation will operate around 800 BTR apartments in Coronation’s visionary $1.5 billion Erskineville mixed-use precinct located 4km from the Sydney CBD.

In addition to the housing availability challenges experienced by everyday Australians, it has been widely reported that a growing number of essential workers are now unable to afford to rent quality homes in neighbourhoods close to their workplace.

“It’s unacceptable that essential workers are forced to travel over an hour to-and-from work each day. We are proud that Nation’s new BTR communities will provide frontline workers with secure, attainable rental options within access to major hospitals including Westmead, and Royal Prince Alfred (RPA),” says Nahas.

Nation says it aims to streamline and expedite the rental procedure through its online interactive digital platform. This platform will allow renters to search for properties, sign leases and digitally manage their living experience – all via Nation’s mobile app technology.

After becoming a tenant with Nation, members will be able to easily relocate to other Nation apartments of different sizes to match their life stage and needs. Renters will be able to do this within their current location or transfer to another Nation location without incurring break fees or needing to sign a new lease.

Image: Mason & Main / Supplied