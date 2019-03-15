Sydney’s tallest tower design by Architectus & Ingenhoven wins international award

A new mixed-use tower design for 505 George Street has won the prestigious MIPIM/The Architectural Review Future Project Awards in the Tall Buildings category.

“This recognition is further inspiration to make the tower the focal point of a key precinct – and of our global city,” says Mirvac’s head of Residential Stuart Penklis.

German-based architects Ingenhoven partnered with local firm Architectus and won the rights to design the project with what is being called a “timeless and elegant design.”

Ingenhoven founder Christoph Ingenhoven says the design intent had been to create a signature tower that would serve as a landmark while applying a “friendly neighbour” approach.

“Ingenhoven and Architectus have combined our expertise once again by designing a tower which will be highly integrated in the existing surroundings and offer a great contribution to the urban environment,” says Ingenhoven.

“The tower will present as a singular elegant form on the skyline with the vertical structure emphasising height and slenderness while the curving facade addresses views in all directions,” says Architectus CEO Ray Brown.

The tower will rise 270 metres above ground and approximately 90 levels from basement to roof level, while the design includes proposed luxury serviced suites offering iconic Sydney views, a roof-top restaurant and bar and residential apartments, a boutique cinema, multiple levels of retail, conferencing facilities, a childcare centre and a meeting room facility for Council.

MIPIM is an annual global property exhibition held in Cannes, France with nearly 30,000 people from across 100 countries attending.