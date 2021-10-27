Sydney’s Central precinct is on track to become a global technology hub with the approval of anchor-tenant Atlassian’s new headquarters and more land rezoned ready for the arrival of new technology players.

To be known as ‘Tech Central’, it will be home to 25,000 jobs over 24 hectares once fully developed. Atlassian’s headquarters alone will accommodate 5,000 operational jobs in the world's tallest hybrid timber tower.

Minister for Jobs and Investment Stuart Ayres says Atlassian had received planning approval to build its 40-storey headquarters on the YHA site and the Government had rezoned the Parcel Post building.

“With Atlassian HQ set for construction and the Western Gateway sub-precinct rezoned, the planning controls are now in place to transform this tired transport hub into something to rival Silicon Valley,” says Ayres.

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says, “The revamp of Central Station and delivery of Tech Central will create a commercial core in the City’s south that would include a public domain with new open space, shops and cafes all on top of the rail corridor.”

The $546 million Atlassian tower is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022, with completion expected by 2026.

Image: https://www.frasersproperty.com.au/Media-Centre/News/2020/08/12/central-place-sydney-appoints-architects