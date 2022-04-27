Coronation Property has launched Ashbury Terraces, a collection of luxurious garden terrace houses designed by SJB in Sydney’s inner-west.

After purchasing the block in 2014, the developer plans to completely overhaul all 15,365 square metres of the former industrial site. The first stage sees 59 two and three storey terrace homes released to the public, with three exclusive penthouses.

Future residents will live close to the CBD, giving them the ability to benefit from the entirety of Sydney’s hospitality, retail, and cultural offerings. SJB’s design takes cues from the surrounding parklands and heritage character of the suburb to correctly honour its setting.

“Being next to a heritage conservation area, our vision carefully considered the area’s significant history to create a collection of residences that improve as they age. Ashbury Terraces will be a great example of how the built environment connects seamlessly to its surrounding green spaces,” says Aras Labutis, Head of Urban Transformations at Coronation Property.

Each residence features open-plan living spaces with expansive outdoor entertaining areas and gardens. A number of green plantations have been placed throughout both the inside and out. Adam Haddow, Director at SJB, says the design team has looked to ensure views of the surroundings and skyline are on show from nearly every angle.

“Our shared vision with Coronation was to create a collection of residences built on community and amenity – a place that truly improves as it ages,” he says.

“The suburb of Ashbury has heavily influenced our approach; it is contemporary yet also at one with the surrounding streets and neighbouring parkland.”

A large communal space titled The Garden sits at the heart of the development and features dining areas, gym and heated swimming pool. 360 Landscape Architects has devised landscaped pathways that connect the project with W H Wagener Oval, with a pedestrian link between Milton Street and the park connecting the community to green public spaces that will naturally boost health and wellbeing.

Construction of Ashbury Terraces is due to kick off this year, with residents expected to move in by mid-2024. For more information, visit www.ashburyterraces.com.au.

Images: Supplied