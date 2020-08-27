Sydney’s freshly-minted parks will have a rich & sweet history

In a nod to the suburb famed for its confectionary making, the City of Sydney is proposing to name two areas in Rosebery after of some of Australia’s most-loved lollies.

Under the proposal, a new park and a green link located in Sweetacres – the site of the former James Stedman-Henderson Sweets factory – will be named Allsorts Park and Honeykiss Park.

As a tribute to its history and the former sweet making enterprise, the area is already home to a park and three streets that bear commemorative names: Sweetacres Park, Sweet Street, Confectioners Way and Stedman Street.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said it was fitting for the new park and green link to build on the area’s rich confectionary history and commemorate the business that produced Australia’s favourite lollies.

“The proposed names of these parks will be a constant reminder of the origins of the Australian lollies that have endured for generations,” Moore says.

“The new park and link will enhance an important precinct in the Green Square area, attracting locals and drawing visitors to nearby cafes and restaurants.”

Sweetacres was the name given to the industrial heritage estate of James Stedman Henderson Ltd, which opened on Rothschild Avenue in Rosebery in 1918. It was at Sweetacres in 1922 that the iconic Australian sweets Minties were first produced. Jaffas and later Fantales were also first produced at Sweetacres.

The City consulted with the community on a concept design developed by Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture for the new park and green link in late 2016. The new park will include a children's playground, open space, paths and lighting.

The landscape design for the new park was inspired by the layering of the popular line Licorice Allsorts. The proposed Honeykiss Park name for the green link originated from the famous sweets branded ‘poems for the palate’, Henderson’s Honey Kisses.

The park on Rothschild Avenue covers 5750sqm, and the green link on Rosebery Avenue is 4200sqm.

The proposed names of the parks will be open for community feedback for 28 days from late September. After this consultation and if approved by Council, a formal naming application will be submitted to the Geographical Names Board.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2021 and will take around a year to complete.

