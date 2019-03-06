Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Sydney’s apartment market faces shortage despite oversupply
shareShare

Sydney’s apartment market faces shortage despite oversupply

Urbis has warned of an impending shortage in the residential apartment market in Sydney despite the high number of unsold units.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

06 Mar 2019 1m read View Author

Sydney-s-apartment-market-faces-shortage-despite-o-1732012133.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Urbis has warned of an impending shortage in the residential apartment market in Sydney despite the high number of unsold units.

Only 6 percent of new apartments found buyers in the 2018 final quarter; however, the rising demand for apartments in the owner-occupier market combined with declining project launches could widen the supply gap with a lesser number of units available for buyers.

Only five projects were launched in this quarter, indicating that the current oversupply may be short-term.

Urbis national director Clinton Ostwald predicts that the Sydney market is heading towards a situation where the supply cannot keep up with demand.

This demand is driven mainly by first-home buyers but bank lending restrictions are limiting their access to finance.

Developers are also facing the risk of off-the-plan purchases and undervaluation, leaving them struggling to accomplish the minimum pre-sales required for projects to proceed.

Compared to 2017 figures, the total number of apartments launched in 2018 was 24 percent lower at 7459 units. Single bedroom + bathroom units made up a major part of the sales, underlining the rising demand for affordable entry-level apartments.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap