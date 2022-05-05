Schneider Electric and GSTEC will partner to upgrade the building management system (BMS) of Aurora Place, which is located in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

Designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano and completed in 2000, the premium office tower is known for its unusual geometric shape, echoing that of the Sydney Opera house.

The company says the changes will drive sustainability, enhance the property’s smart building capabilities, incorporate connected services and an integrated system platform.

EcoStruxure Building Operation (EBO), the software backbone of Schneider Electric’s offering, will be used to optimise building operations, positively impacting the property’s rating on National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS).

For GSTEC, an independent player in the mechanical electrical and building automation market, the triumph demonstrates the partnership model between industry leaders and certified partners can help secure jobs, equally expanding market choice for the end user to ensure the best-in-class delivery of automation and digital solutions is applied.

Speaking on the project, Louise Monger, Vice President, Digital Buildings Digital Energy Division, at Schneider Electric says, “It’s a monumental achievement for Schneider Electric, as well as to the larger community and residents of Sydney”.

“A product can only be as good as the project integrator and we are extremely excited to have the opportunity to digitally transform one of Sydney's most highly regarded buildings with our legacy partner GSTEC, while maintaining the integrity and heart of Renzo Piano’s design.”

The digital transformation of Aurora Place is due to be unveiled in Q4 of 2022.

Image: https://property.jll.com.au/co-working-lease/sydney/the-executive-centre-at-aurora-place-aus-flx-l007