A new world-class precinct at Hunter Street is one step closer with plans for the key major CBD precinct receiving planning approval from the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

The proposals include a 58-storey building above Hunter Street Station East, between O’Connell Street and Bligh Street, and a 51-storey building above Hunter Street Station West, on the corner of George Street and Hunter Street.

The two new buildings will support additional jobs and economic growth through new commercial and retail land uses in Central Sydney.

These new commercial and retail buildings will also be linked directly by Sydney Metro West to thousands of new additional homes being turbocharged by the NSW Government.

The construction of Hunter Street station commenced in 2023 and is well underway with major excavation of the station cavern ongoing.

When Sydney Metro West opens, passengers will also be able to use an underground walkway to connect to metro services on the Metro North West Line and City & Southwest line at Martin Place. Connections to light rail and train services will be close by at Wynyard Station.

To drive improved placemaking outcomes for the area, Sydney Metro is using a first-of-its-kind procurement model. The planning process for Hunter Street over station development is running concurrently with the procurement of a development Partner to deliver the project.

Two consortia were shortlisted to work with Sydney Metro to develop the vision for Hunter Street Station as a world-class precinct at the heart of a vibrant and connected city.

Final plans for the area are subject to ongoing engagement with industry and key stakeholders, which will continue throughout 2024.

According to Transport Minister Jo Haylen, “The successful tenderer will deliver a brand new station beneath Hunter Street and two new buildings above.”

“The 24km Metro West line will not only unlock housing supply across our city, but developments like this one at Hunter Street will be incredible new employment centres.”

“The Hunter Street precinct is creating an opportunity to see more jobs delivered near a world-class transport network,” says NSW Planning & Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully:

“Making sure we have enriching public spaces in our cities is an important stage in the planning process. Both stations and buildings will help revitalise Sydney’s CBD and its transformation into a 24-hour economic centre,” he adds.

Image: NSW Gov't