Sydney’s Green Square to get new sustainable parklands

Residents at Sydney’s Green Square are set to benefit from more open space for recreation and relaxation with The Drying Green, a new 6200sqm park that is fast taking shape.

The Drying Green takes its name from the site’s industrial past. Wool washing was one of the first industries in Green Square and fleeces were spread across grass in the area to dry naturally.

The new park will feature grass lawns, a wetland water feature that collects and reuses stormwater, a picnic and barbecue area, terraced seating, a solar-powered public artwork, an amenities building with a green roof and sloping, landscaped surfaces.

“As the heart of the Green Square town centre, The Drying Green will become one of the most popular parks in Sydney,” says lord mayor Clover Moore.

“Our investment in community facilities, parks and open spaces will ensure Green Square lives up to its potential as a wonderful new urban village.”

The Drying Green will provide pedestrian access to the new library and plaza and other community facilities in the town centre.

Significant work including piling and ground improvement has already taken place to prepare the site. Landscaping and building work will be completed by early 2022.

Council says it has committed more than $540 million to developing the Green Square town centre.

New community facilities include a creative centre, a childcare centre and a community shed. Construction on a state-of-the-art aquatic and recreation centre is also underway.

More than 40 parks will emerge in Green Square, providing plenty of open space for residents, workers and visitors.

When complete, Green Square will accommodate close to 61,000 people by 2030, living in 30,500 new homes, and provide around 21,000 permanent jobs.

Images: Arterra