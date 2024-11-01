The next phase for Sydney Olympic Park is now on exhibition as part of the SOP Master Plan 2050.

The next exciting phase for Sydney Olympic Park is now on exhibition as part of the Sydney Olypmic Park Master Plan 2050 (Master Plan 2050), which outlines a coordinated, long-term vision and strategic planning framework for all 650 hectares, including the parklands and network of neighbourhoods.

Master Plan 2050 represents a different approach; for the first time the team looked at the parklands and precincts as an interconnected, unified place, playing an important role in the future growth and prosperity of Greater Sydney.

This transformative plan recognises the suburbs role not just as an event destination, but as a thriving community hub, benefiting from the government’s commitment to significant public transport infrastructure with Metro West and Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2.

By looking at the area as a cohesive environment for residents, workers, and visitors alike, Master Plan 2050 enables Sydney Olympic Park to realise its vision as Sydney’s Beating Green Heart - a key destination in Greater Sydney.

The Master Plan phase took two years to reach exhibition and was the result of a carefully managed process, starting with Country and early engagement with community and local stakeholders.

“The Sydney Olympic Park Master Plan 2050 reflects the commitment by the State Government to approach precinct planning from a refreshing and innovative perspective, starting with Country and early engagement with the community to establish a clear Vision and Strategic Framework,” says SJB Director and founder of SJB Urban, Jonathan Knapp.

“With these in place the team was able to progress the Master Plan with a clear appreciation of the priorities for the community today and into the future”.

SJB collaborated on the Sydney Olympic Park Vision for 2050 which was then followed by the Strategic Place Framework, serving as the interim to the more comprehensive but equally compelling Master Plan 2050.

The result is a plan that could provide 13,000 new homes, 32,000 jobs, and significant amenities to support the growing community, including schools, community centres, and retail spaces.

At the heart of the Master Plan is the intention to create exceptional green spaces composed of distinct yet interconnected neighbourhoods within 430 hectares of public open space.

These spaces will be seamlessly connected to nearby urban areas such as Newington, Carter Street, Wentworth Point, and Homebush, with new and existing pathways promoting active transport options and linking to future public transit.

Sydney Olympic Park Master Plan 2050 is on public exhibition until the 25th of November, 2024.

The proposal is on exhibition until the 25th of November, check it out to have your say.

Render by Mark Gerada