City of Sydney has announced its intentions to transform Haymarket and Chinatown with a $44 million injection, which will see streets and public spaces, shopfronts, parks and lighting all revitalised.

More than 1,150 residents, businesses and community members have been engaged regarding the concept, with Council preparing a Haymarket and Chinatown revitalisation strategy and updating its Haymarket public domain plan.

The facades of the famous Dixon Street shopfronts will be improved, investment in small business will be encouraged to strengthen cultural heritage, lighting and new public art will be on show, while grants for cultural events and activations will also be on offer for the wider community. The iconic Chinatown Ceremonial Gates will also be restored.

“Haymarket is one of Sydney’s most iconic urban villages and has long been recognised as a focal point for Asian food, cultures, and communities both locally and internationally,” says Sydney Lord Mayor, Clover Moore AO.

“But the last few years have been incredibly challenging for the area, which was among the first areas in the city to be impacted by the pandemic. Businesses in Chinatown suffered greatly with venues capped or closed, people working from home and travel halted.

“That’s why this is a perfect time for a new overarching plan for the area, and our communities have enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to work with us to celebrate the important precinct’s past and help shape its future.

“Wwe want to transform the whole of Haymarket and celebrate its identity as a home for many Asian cultures, including the growing Thai Town and Koreatown. We will deliver a green spine, integrated with servicing, along Sussex Street, create a precinct of lights adorning the streetscape and embark on a significant upgrade of Belmore Park.”

The proposed upgrades will build on the pedestrianisation of George Street south, the new public space on Thomas Street and other public art projects and upgrades.

“If approved, it will see the City of Sydney invest millions of dollars over the next 10 years to upgrade Goulburn, Sussex, Harbour, Quay and Thomas streets, to complete public domain improvements and reinstate light catenaries on Dixon Street, and upgrade Belmore Park.”

Moore says that Council will also review its planning controls, in a bid to make it easier for businesses and property owners to express the cultural heritage and future focus of the area.

“We would like to establish a Haymarket forum for people to share their ideas while appointing a bespoke Haymarket concierge service to cement the relationship between the communities and the City of Sydney,” Moore says.

“By collaborating closely with residents and businesses in the area we will bring together this unique community to create a world class destination, economic and cultural precinct.”

The plan is currently awaiting Council endorsement, with the Haymarket and Chinatown revitalisation strategy and Haymarket public domain plan to be placed on public exhibition until 3 October. For more information, click here.