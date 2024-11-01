The Global Destination Sustainability Index has also placed Sydney as the tenth-most-sustainable city in the world, jumping 19 places since last year. Melbourne finished in 24th place, while Brisbane ranked 33rd.

Aligned with UN sustainable development goals, the index looks at how cities make tourism and events more sustainable. It tracks efforts in environmental care, social progress, working with suppliers and managing destinations.

City of Sydney partnered with Destination NSW and Business Events Sydney on the submission for the ranking.

“People across the globe already know Sydney is an amazing place to visit and this ranking helps put our city top of mind when organisers are looking at vibrant and sustainable destinations to bring conferences and conventions,” says the City of Sydney team.

“As the country’s leading sustainable destination, we’ll continue to make the conditions right to boost the visitor economy responsibly.

“Congratulations to all the organisations in our Sustainable Destination Partnership, which supports the event and hospitality sectors to do business more sustainably. Your work is achieving incredible results.”

Since the pandemic, the City has seen a reduction in Development Application (DA) lodgements for housing, while other DAs that had been approved have not commenced.

New dwelling approvals have declined by about 10.5% across all Australian capital cities since 2020. As of June 2023, there were DAs for 7,631 approved dwellings that have not been built in the City of Sydney area.

This situation has resulted from a perfect storm of pandemic and post-pandemic conditions including dramatic construction cost increases, labour shortages, extended wet weather, financial restrictions, increased interest rates as well as tougher regulation for developers, builders and certifiers.