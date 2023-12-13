City of Sydney Council has approved a $44 million overhaul of Haymarket and Chinatown, which will see the renowned precinct given a contemporary renewal.

Crafted in direct consultation with the local community, the Haymarket and Chinatown Revitalisation Strategy and Public Domain Plan is regarded as one of the largest multilingual consultations ever embarked upon by the harbour city, with over 350 responses to the formal public exhibition.

The urban renewal initiative encompasses various strategic enhancements across key areas. Dixon Street will be entirely revitalised, with the iconic Ceremonial Gates to be restored. Thai Town will witness streetscape improvements, while Sussex Street will undergo a reconfiguration to promote walking, cycling, and green spaces. Belmore Park will be transformed into a lush green oasis.

A creative lighting master plan is in the works to celebrate the cultural features of different streets, adding a unique aesthetic to the urban landscape. Public domain upgrades are planned for Harbour, Goulburn, Ultimo, Quay, and Hay Streets, fostering a more inviting and accessible environment.

“Haymarket is one of Sydney’s most iconic urban villages and has long been recognised as a focal point for Asian food, cultures, and communities both locally and internationally. But the last few years have been incredibly challenging for the area,” says Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO.

“This is a perfect time for a new overarching plan for the area, and our communities have enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to work with us to celebrate the important precinct’s past and help safeguard its future.

“Through our extensive consultation we heard the community’s desire for a diverse, friendly and safe area that’s easy to navigate, with a range of food options and a streetscape that respects and celebrates the social and cultural history of the area.

“Our plans include a long-term upgrade of public space, with more trees, seats, lighting and integrated public art, as well as a proposed review of planning controls to support vibrant building signage and renewal of smaller buildings as a point of difference from the city centre.”

Amendments to planning controls are currently in the works to allow for more events and activations within the precinct. The City will now explore opportunities to boost community space in the area and increase cultural activities, as well as encourage landowners to upgrade rundown buildings and ensure vacant space is occupied.

“The new plans take this work to another level while continuing our focus on bringing together different cultural groups to celebrate the area’s heritage, history and features,” Moore says.

“By collaborating closely with residents and businesses in the area we will bring together this unique community to create a world class destination, economic and cultural precinct.”

