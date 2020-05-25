Logo
Sydney fast-tracking the building of new walking and cycling paths

Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

25 May 2020 1m read View Author

Sydney-fast-tracking-the-building-of-new-walking-1732010989.png

The building of a number of new walking and cycling pathways has been fast-tracked as part of the City of Sydney’s plan to help people move around while also maintaining physically distancing.

These will be designed to provide an essential transport option for many residents of the inner-city and surrounding suburbs to help reduce crowding on public transport.

The infrastructure that has been chosen will be quick and simple to build, adaptable and, says the City of Sydney, “inexpensive”.

The City of Sydney and Transport for NSW will each install three new separated cycleways using a combination of barriers, line markings and lane dividers.

The initial locations to be built are:

  • Pitt Street north between King Street and Reiby Place, Sydney
  • Henderson Road, Eveleigh and Railway Parade/Bridge Street, Erskineville
  • Dunning Avenue, Rosebery
  • Moore Park Road and Fitzroy Street, Paddington / Surry Hills
  • Pyrmont Bridge Road, Pyrmont
  • Sydney Park Road, Erskineville

The busy main streets of the inner-city suburbs of Newtown, Surry Hills, Darlinghurst, Potts Point, Ultimo and Glebe have been designated as being ‘top priority’ for providing extra space for people to walk and to support local businesses.

Image: the Conversation

