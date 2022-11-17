The City of Sydney has launched a competition for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander operators to manage a public plaza, multi-purpose space for a cultural display and café or retail area at the future 180 George Street tower, located in close proximity to Circular Quay.

Developed by Lendlease, the 55-storey Salesforce Tower is nearing completion. The developer and City of Sydney came to an agreement that the public spaces within the tower would be transferred into Council’s ownership. A lease was finalised for the site’s affordable business innovation space last year, titled Greenhouse by Investible, which will occupy the first three floors of the tower.

City of Sydney is now looking to move forward with finalising community infrastructure to complement the innovation space, as well as retail laneways, public art and hospitality venues. Lord Mayor Clover Moore describes the competition as an exciting opportunity for entrants to be part of Sydney’s newest public plaza.

“Ensuring city precincts are activated and accessible is vital to our pandemic recovery,” she says.

“During the lockdowns, construction projects continued apace. Now it’s our job to make sure these new precincts buzz so the city is not only a great place to work, but also to visit and linger, to catch up with friends and eat, drink and shop.

“Crucial to the success of the development at 180 George Street will be the people who run the ground level space, curate the multi-purpose area and activate the new public plaza. This precinct will be one of the most desirable locations for businesses in Australia and we’re excited to see it come to life.

“The public plaza features a stunning canopy artwork and multipurpose building designed by Aboriginal artist Daniel Boyd and acclaimed architect Sir David Adjaye.

“The possible use of these spaces is near endless. We’re calling for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander businesses and operators who can deliver experiences that will benefit both locals and visitors.”

The City of Sydney will offer a rental subsidy for the lease of the new café and multi-purpose space for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.

The applications from Indigenous-owned or led businesses must contain:

Details of proposed use of the property and alignment to the City of Sydney’s reconciliation action plan

Demonstrable experience and capacity to implement the proposed use, ensuring the building and plaza is a small precinct of activity for workers, residents and visitors

Details of proposed programming and activities that build connection and community and demonstrate successful profit making

A commitment to social inclusion practices, including policy or programming, and measurable indicators sustainability-focused practices like waste, water and energy use.

Applications must include a proposed operating model, program and outcomes that will be assessed under guidelines to ensure they meet the City of Sydney’s objectives. Applicants for the café and public plaza can review the expressions of interest document and apply at city.sydney/plaza-eoi.

The EOI phase of the competition closes 19 December.