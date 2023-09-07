Sydney is one of the top ‘workation’ cities in the world for global hybrid workers, according to a study by world-leading flexible workspace provider IWG.

Workations, where workers work and travel at the same time, have become popular since the advent of hybrid working, and especially in the post-pandemic period, with many choosing the flexibility of this lifestyle trend to achieve greater productivity as well as a work-life balance.

IWG’s research, which compared 26 cities around the world on several parameters including Climate, Culture, Accommodation, Transport, Food and Drink, Happiness, Broadband Speed, and Availability of Flexible Workspace, ranked Sydney 23rd in the list. Offering travellers a unique blend of harbourside views, picturesque beaches and a food haven with various flea markets and festivals, Sydney scored high in Climate and Happiness.

For hybrid workers on workations, Sydney also offers 19 IWG centres spread across the CBD and suburban areas.

While Barcelona and Toronto shared the top honours, Beijing came in next, performing exceptionally well in the culture, accommodation, and transport categories.

Barcelona, which offers a vibrant cultural scene and breath-taking architecture along with its unique combination of sun, sea, sand, and cosmopolitan atmosphere, has become a favoured destination for digital nomads seeking the perfect blend of work and leisure. The city’s excellent transport system and relatively low cost of living compared to other popular European cities also makes it a very popular workation city.

Sharing the top spot, Canada's largest city, Toronto scored high on accommodation, happiness, and flexible workspaces, with its green spaces and multicultural ambience making it an appealing destination for working travellers.

With historic neighbourhoods featuring ancient alleyways juxtaposed against futuristic financial districts with towering skyscrapers and cutting-edge technology, Beijing presents workationers a perfect blend of traditional and modern China. The city's world-class art scene, with numerous galleries and cultural venues, offers a remarkable experience for travellers looking for a glimpse into China's rich heritage and contemporary innovation.

IWG’s research also reveals that over two-thirds (67%) of workers believe they can effectively perform their jobs from an overseas location. While 71% of the respondents would only consider a job that offers the flexibility to work remotely, at least part of the time, an improved work-life balance was the most common benefit cited by 76% for working from anywhere. Not surprisingly, broadband speed outranked both cost of living and weather parameters in the most essential requirement for travelling hybrid workers.

