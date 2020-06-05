Sydney TAFE student wins BDAA residential design award

Andrew Seller's plans to pursue a career in architecture have been given a major boost after winning the student design/residential category of the Building Designers Association of Australia (BDAA) Sydney Regional Chapter Design Awards 2020.

Seller was honoured for his complex drawings and well-presented design of a multi-level, large-scale luxury multi-unit structure with lush tropical accents.

Seller, who is studying a Diploma of Building Design at TAFE NSW Ultimo, says the project was nine months in the making.

“It took a while to sink that I had won, after working on it for so long it’s a great feeling to know it was all worth it in the end,” he says.

The 2020 Sydney Regional Design Awards are an exclusive showcase of the finest residential and commercial designs gracing the Sydney built environment; those conceptualised and designed by BDAA members. This year’s awards ceremony was celebrated as a virtual event hosted over Zoom.

“Well done to Andrew for producing a functional, sophisticated and complex design deemed worthy of construction,” says Frank Geskus, BDAA national president, adding that, “The BDAA is proud to count these talented designers—and, for that matter, their exemplary designs—as credits to our association.”

Image: One of Andrew Seller's winning designs. Courtesy: TAFE NSW / Andrew Seller