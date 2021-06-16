Western Sydney will have access to an additional 2.4 million litres of recycled water as construction commences on a five billion-dollar new Sydney Science Park project.

Sydney Science Park is a $5 billion research, education and residential development hub set on 287 hectares of land at Luddenham, within the Western Sydney Aerotropolis growth precincts.

The hub will produce 1.2 million litres of recycled water each day – enough for around 10,000 people for toilet flushing, clothes washing, watering gardens and public open spaces. Over time, capacity is expected to grow to around 2.4 million litres a day.

NSW Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey says the project is a blueprint for the continued large-scale development of recycled water.

“This project is in addition to the 47 billion litres of recycled water already supplied across Greater Sydney each year,” says Pavey.

“Water is our most precious resource and we are using both innovation and new technology to create new ways of using and sharing water across the state.”

“This integrated water treatment approach will help bring to life the Western Parkland City vision by creating cooler, greener and more livable places for us all to enjoy,” Pavey says.

Sydney Water Managing Director Roch Cheroux says that the inclusion of innovative recycled water services in the smart city precinct makes real the Celestino vision to create a vibrant economic, education and research hub in the Western Parkland City.

“By partnering with Celestino in a landmark partnership, we are not only able to provide sustainable and resilient water services to the Sydney Science Park, but to also trial new smart technologies for future use,” says Cheroux.

Smart systems at Sydney Science Park include digital twins of the actual systems. They will monitor a range of environmental factors including current and forecast temperatures, forecast rainfall, humidity and soil moisture levels, and use this real- time information to predict weather conditions and deliver on-demand recycled water supplies.

Water, wastewater and recycled water is expected to be available at Sydney Science Park from mid to late 2022. The first businesses and residents are expected to be welcomed in 2024.

Images: Supplied