Several talks, workshops and interactive programs revolving around space exploration have been lined up for the Sydney Science Festival 2024, bringing together leading scientists and artists from around the world.

Presented by Powerhouse, the 10th edition of the Sydney Science Festival will be held from 10-17 August, coinciding with National Science Week. This year’s program unites local and international speakers who are pushing the boundaries of our understanding of the skies above, our diverse landscapes, and the intricate connections between us all.

The events have been scheduled throughout the week at several locations across Sydney including Powerhouse Castle Hill, Sydney Observatory, Parramatta Town Hall, Parramatta Square, and the University of Technology Sydney.

Powerhouse Castle Hill | Photo by Hamish McIntosh

The speaker line-up includes pioneering spaceship designer and space entrepreneur Dr Susmita Mohanty who will discuss the challenges of building sustainable habitats beyond Earth; Columbia University’s Physics and Astronomy Professor Janna Levin who will speak on the technologies driving space missions; space environmentalist Associate Professor Moriba Jah and artist Trevor Paglen who will discuss our crowded skies; and Australia’s first female astronaut and director of space technology at the Australian Space Agency, Katherine Bennell-Pegg, who will be in conversation with artist Xin Liu about what zero gravity means for creative practice and space travel.

Family Science Day 2023 | Photo by Maja Baska

The Sydney Science Festival Family Day at Parramatta Square on Saturday 17 August, presented by Powerhouse in partnership with the City of Parramatta, promises an action-packed program of hands-on experiments, demonstrations, coding and Minecraft workshops.

Sydney Science Festival 2024 is proudly supported by the NSW Government, with the Festival’s Foundational University Partners including Western Sydney University and the University of Technology Sydney.

“The Sydney Science Festival plays a pivotal role in showcasing creativity and innovation in New South Wales. By bringing together leading minds in science and the arts, the festival inspires curiosity, fosters new discoveries, and celebrates our state's commitment to scientific advancement,” NSW Minister for Arts and Tourism John Graham said.

Powerhouse chief executive Lisa Havilah said, “The Powerhouse holds Australia’s most significant collections of science, technology and design. The festival represents our dedication to connecting industry and community to profile the extraordinary work and achievements of our science leaders.”

For more details on the full program, please visit Sydney Science Festival 2024.

Image: Xin Liu; Photography by Robert Chron