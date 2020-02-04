Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall upgrade
shareShare

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall upgrade

The Sydney Opera Houses’ $150m Concert Hall upgrade begins this week, to be funded by the NSW Government, the project has an estimated two-year completion.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

04 Feb 2020 2m read View Author

Sydney-Opera-House-upgrade-1732011173.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Sydney Opera Houses’ $150m Concert Hall upgrade begins this week, to be funded by the NSW Government, the project has an estimated two-year completion.

With new theatre machinery and staging systems, the hall will be anticipated as “better equipped to present a range of performances, from classical music to contemporary concerts and theatre,” according to a statement by Sydney Opera House.

The project will improve the acoustics for artists, audiences and enhance access for those with mobility needs, with behind-the-scenes running smoother, more flexibly and enhancing a safer working environment.

The project marks the largest in the Opera Houses’ Decade of Renewal – a program of works totalling to more than $275 million, transforming the World Heritage-listed icon ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2023.

Alongside a new lift and passageway for accessibility for wheelchair users, a new flying system for light and scenery will facilitate larger-scale performances.

The stage will further be lowered, improving sightlines and allowing musicians to hear each other more clearly.

Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron says, “The Opera House was built to serve the community, so it is vital that we ensure the building and its stages continue to evolve as the needs of our community change.”

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap