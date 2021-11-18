The Sydney Opera House has begun the search for an architecture or design expert to join its Design Advisory Panel (DAP), alongside a number of built environment luminaries.

The DAP’s role revolves around the maintenance and upkeep of the iconic landmark, reviewing proposals and providing high level independent design advice to Opera House authorities. It also plays a key role in conserving the outstanding design and heritage values of the building as it evolves to meet the needs of the community, as intended by architect Jørn Utzon.

The current members of the DAP are Ken Maher, Abbie Galvin, Peter Mould and Sheridan Burke. Sydney Opera House CEO, Louise Herron AM, says the additional advisor will be added in time for a major milestone the building is set to reach in 2023.

“The Opera House’s Design Advisory Panel plays a key role in honouring the vision and intent of Opera House architect Jørn Utzon, as well as the important contribution made by Australian architect Peter Hall. It also looks to the future, ensuring the building evolves appropriately to meet the needs of the community,” she says.

“As we prepare for the Opera House’s 50th anniversary in 2023, we are seeking a respected local architect or designer to join the panel, which provides strategic advice to the Sydney Opera House Trust to ensure that architecture and design proposals are of an appropriately high standard and are in keeping with the Opera House State, National and World Heritage values.”

Since its establishment in 2010, the DAP has played a key role in the planning and subsequent delivery of the Opera House’s Decade of Renewal, which will transform the icon ahead of its 50th anniversary. The panel and their advice is guided by the Opera House’s Conservation Management Plan, Utzon Design Principles and Strategic Build Plan.

Those interested in applying for the position on the Design Advisory Panel are encouraged to do so via the NSW Government’s eTendering website. The position is listed under project number SOH-C105. For more information, click here.