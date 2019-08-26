Sydney Opera House’s biggest renewal project

Progress has been made on Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall renewal works, with the award of two major contracts. Construction firm Taylor has been appointed as the managing contractor, while engineering firm Waagner-Biro Stage Systems will deliver the venue’s upgraded theatre systems.

Funded by the NSW Government, the refurbishment of the Concert Hall is the largest project to be undertaken as part of the Opera House’s $278.5 million renewal program. It will deliver improvements to acoustics, stage and backstage areas, theatre systems and accessibility in and around the venue. The main works are due to begin in February 2020 and are scheduled to take up to two years, during which time the Concert Hall will be closed.

“The renewal of the Concert Hall is a defining project in the history of the Opera House, which will help to prepare Australia’s icon for the next generation of artists, audience and visitors,” says NSW minister for the arts, Don Harwin.

“The Concert Hall is our largest internal venue and the heart of the Opera House, welcoming a wide variety of artists and audiences for classical and contemporary music, circus, talks, cabaret and school spectaculars," adds Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM.

“The Concert Hall works will treasure the magnificent Concert Hall for future generations while preparing it to meet the community’s evolving needs."

Taylor and Waagner-Biro Stage Systems will work alongside an expert design team, including architects ARM Architecture, acousticians Muller BBM, specialist theatre consultants Theatreplan UK, Arup Engineers, Steensen Varming and Design5 as well as the Opera House’s Building Team and Design Advisory Panel to deliver the largest and most complex of the Opera House’s renewal projects. The team will work together to ensure upgrades to the Concert Hall are carried out in line with the Opera House’s Conservation Management Plan to protect and preserve the World Heritage-listed building.