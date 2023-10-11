Sydney Open is back in November 2023, offering attendees the opportunity to peruse 40 of the harbour city’s most intriguing and architecturally inspiring buildings and spaces seldom open to the public.

With tickets on sale now, attendees will be able to visit the likes of Mortuary Station, the RHSP Office at Barangaroo Tower 2, Yirranma Place (pictured) and the National Art School.

Museums of History NSW will oversee the entire program, going behind-the-scenes to give attendees insights into a selection of Sydney buildings. Founded in 1997, Sydney Open has seen over 95,000 Sydneysiders and visitors explore more than 600 buildings.

“Sydney Open is a much loved event,” says Mary Darwell, CEO, Museums of History NSW.

“It is a great opportunity to engage, appreciate and better understand the diverse and beautiful architectural heritage and stories of this wonderful city.”

“Sydney Open 2023 offers a broad program for everyone to enjoy from historic and culturally significant buildings to award winning contemporary and inspirational designs.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on the day and to soaking up the incredible atmosphere, celebrating Sydney’s great architecture and design,” concluded Mary Darwell.

Those who purchase a Sydney Open City Pass before 18 October will automatically be placed in a draw to win the Golden Ticket, which includes a specially guided Hyde Park Barracks clock winding tour, two free tickets to a Sydney Open Series talk or tour of their choosing, and an annual Museums of History NSW Members + One membership.

For the full event program and tickets, click here.