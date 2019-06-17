HASSELL-designed Sydney Metro stations and precincts officially open

Sydney Metro, Australia’s biggest public transport project, has officially opened to the public.

Sydney Metro North West is Australia’s first fully accessible railway, delivering rail service between Tallawong and Chatswood with trains running every four minutes in each direction at peak times.

With 13 stations and 4000 new commuter car parking spaces, the newly launched Metro rail service is expected to deliver fast, safe and reliable travel for commuters. The accessible design provides for lifts at all stations and level access between platforms and trains.

As the architect and landscape architect for the Northwest Rapid Transit consortium, HASSELL was responsible for the design of all the stations, complete with distinctive station entrances, plazas and parks.

HASSELL has also designed the new community facilities and parklands at Cheltenham, the train maintenance facility at Tallawong, a suite of multi-level car parks, pedestrian bridges and utility buildings, as well as the 4km parkland and cycleway between Bella Vista and Rouse Hill.

Commenting on the transformative impact of the project, HASSELL principal and design director Ross de la Motte said, “As a designer, it’s rare to be able to work on projects of this scale and importance. We have had team members of all levels being able to develop their experience and grow within their profession, some who started their career with us when we first commenced work on the project six years ago.

“This is a world class project delivered by Australian designers for the people of northwest Sydney. I really hope they get great pleasure from using the stations and the Metro. It will change the way people travel and the way they live. To be involved in and have an influence on that is really quite special,” he added.

Image credit: Cath Bowen