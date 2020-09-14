Sydney Metro Northwest Stations project on track with top award

Sydney’s Metro Northwest Stations project has won Sydney’s top Engineering Excellence Award and is a Sir William Hudson Award finalist, according to Engineers Australia.

The state-of-the-art metro line, with its fully automated trains and improved safety features, enhances the capacity of people to commute between different areas of the city, interconnects local communities, and provides development opportunities for new employment hubs.

Following a rigorous judging process by an independent panel of experts, projects from each of Engineers Australia’s nine divisions are selected to win an AEEA. One winner from each division is also selected as a finalist for the Sir William Hudson Award – the highest honour for a project awarded by Engineers Australia.

Engineers Australia Sydney Division manager, Greg Ewing says, “These Australian Engineering Excellence Award winners showcase the outstanding achievement in engineering and the invaluable contribution engineering makes to the economy, community and the environment.”

“Northwest Sydney Metro has revolutionised the public transport system in Sydney and represents a benchmark for quality of infrastructure. It is a striking addition to Sydney city and is a worthy nominee for the national award,” says Ewing.

The Australian Engineering Excellence Awards (AEEA) recognise Australia’s top engineering projects and the engineering teams behind them.

Image: Supplied.