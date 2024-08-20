The commission of the Sydney Metro City + Southwest line is part of a broader design consortium including Bates Smart and Aspect Studio’s, working in design unison on the over site development and urban design precinct.

Six stations have opened between, part of the $21-billion train network project comprising four metro lines, 46 stations and 113km of new rail in Sydney.

The new line includes accessible stations at Crows Nest, Victoria Cross, Barangaroo, Martin Place, Gadigal and Waterloo.

“The Sydney Metro City + Southwest line is officially open! Bates Smart is part of the consortium teams to design and deliver two of the seven new over station developments along the line,” shares the Bates Smart team on LinkedIn.

“Gadigal Station is the new Metro station on Pitt Street. We designed the tower above the southern entry, due to open soon. Known as Indi, it is the CBD’s first build-to-rent project and includes only two car spaces, marking a return to city life predicated on public transit use.

“We’re proud to work on major infrastructure projects that shape our cities to be sustainable and liveable well into the future.”

As part of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project constructed by the NSW Government, this new network runs through the Sydney CBD from Chatswood to Sydenham.

“We’re delighted to have collaborated with Sydney Metro to design a vibrant new transit-oriented precinct in Parramatta, the plans for which have been unveiled by the State Government this week,” says the Bates Smart team on Instagram.

“Over the past two years, Bates Smart has worked in the roles of architect and urban designer to develop an energetic and connected precinct, to support the Sydney Metro West line and the growth of the Parramatta CBD over the next 40 years.”

Parramatta Metro Station is located at the centre of an accessible transport hub, linking the nearby bus interchange and light rail routes with two Metro station entries on Church Street and the future Civic Link.

The precinct is designed around a generous new public park, and proposes a network of pedestrianised laneways connecting with the wider Parramatta CBD. The ground plane is activated with food and beverage offerings, above which sits a vibrant mix of three commercial towers and one residential/build to rent tower.

COX was commissioned by Lendlease as architects, interior and graphic designers for the new Victoria Cross Metro Station located in North Sydney.

The project is an underground metro station with an island platform in a singular cavern space, with entries and concourses at both the northern and southern ends of the station, public plazas, retail spaces and a 42-level commercial tower anchoring the growing urban density of North Sydney.

The Sydney Metro project is set to be the catalyst for generational change to the city, delivering a new form of transport product, enhancing Sydney’s status as a global city.

The design and architectural team included COX Architecture, Architectus, Bates Smart, ASPECT Studios, Foster + Partners.