Sydney Drafting Concepts & Design, based at Oran Park in NSW, has taken top gong in the Architect category of the 2024 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards – a major recognition awards program dedicated to spotlighting outstanding trades-based small business operators.

Announced winner of the prestigious accolade at the Awards’ glittering National Presentation Evening Gala held at Sydney’s The Star on Friday 23 August 2024, Founder and Director of the business, Byron Clima, received a customised trophy, certificate and invaluable kudos as a nationally recognised industry leader.

“Being selected as a Champion of this major event from a nationwide entrant pool speaks volumes of the tenacity and leadership at Sydney Drafting Concepts & Design,” says Steve Loe, Awards Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions, which coordinates the Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards.

“Especially relevant this year as we continue to navigate through unprecedented challenges and transformative opportunities for so many tradies, this program pertinently pays tribute to the vital role of small businesses in the trade sector as the backbone of the nation’s construction industry, and a significant contributor to Australia’s overall social and economic prosperity.

“The vast majority of Australian small business owners are trades-based and they provide employment to millions. A career in trades typically means early starts, long days, and exhausting labour; and for owners, this is in addition to all the pressures that come with running a small business. It can be a taxing career and those who perform to a high standard – including Sydney Drafting Concepts & Design – deserve to be acknowledged.”

The Logies of Australia’s trade sector was hosted by Nine News’ Peter Overton and attended by more than 1000 small businesspeople.

This year marks the second consecutive year of the Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards, created to celebrate and inspire the most innovative, dynamic, and top-performing tradies spanning all capital cities as well as rural, regional and suburban towns.

Free to enter, the Awards attracted entrants across more than 50 trade categories in retail, services and manufacturing industries.

Sydney Drafting Concepts & Design scored the highest result in the Architect category, comprehensively judged by an independent expert panel that considered various aspects of small business operations – including each entrant’s strategies, growth plans, financial performance, eco-friendliness, innovation, customer service quality and community support – to name but some of the judging criteria.

The 2024 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards is sponsored by Boa, NOVA Employment, Xcllusive Business Sales, VJB Group, Lifestyle Tradie, Castaway Forecasting and Big Clean.