Sydney Design Festival line-up announced

Leading design experts from around the world have been announced for the 2019 Sydney Design Festival, which will be held across Sydney from 1 – 10 March.

Curated and produced by the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS), this year’s festival theme Accessing Design challenges designers to broaden the definition of design and collaborate across disciplines and cultural divides. With 138 events presented by over 100 partners, the 2019 Festival offers 10 days of tours, workshops, exhibitions, panel discussions, markets, open studios, podcasts, keynote presentations, installations and symposiums.

Festival highlights

Industry thought leaders from the disciplines of the built environment, arts and culture will gather at Hassell Sydney Studio on 3 March for a panel discussion on Places people love: Arts & Built Environment, mediated by Katrina Strickland.

In celebration of the newly opened Sydney exhibition celebrating his career of 25 years, Akira Isogawa will be interviewed in an In Conversation at the Powerhouse Museum on 4 March.

The Festival will open on 1 March with a talk by prize-winning architect Ana Luisa Soares from Fala Atelier. Presented in partnership with School of Architecture, University of Queensland, Methodic Optimism: fala atelier will provide insight into the Portuguese studio’s intuitive and speculative architecture practice.

Celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March with a presentation by festival keynote speaker Rachel Wingfield of Loop.pH. As the co-founder of the London studio, Rachel Wingfield’s work explores the role of art and design in public spaces.

Furniture and lighting designer Duncan Meerding will share his creative practice and experience as a blind design practitioner in Alternative Sensory World: In Conversation with Duncan Meerding on 5 March at the Powerhouse Museum, presented in collaboration with Accessible Arts.

Sibling Architecture tackles the issue of aged care and housing in New Agency: Owning Your Future. Supported by The School of Architecture, Design and Planning, The University of Sydney, this participatory research project will run daily throughout the festival at Tin Sheds Gallery.

The role of design in issues of accessibility will be discussed at Inclusivity or exclusivity? The role of design in an ever-changing world, presented by Australian Graphic Design Association (AGDA) on 6 March at the Powerhouse Museum.

Mid 20th-century design enthusiasts will gather at Rose Seidler House on 9 March for Seidler Screenings: Architecture, film and music presented by Sydney Living Museums, to view the Sydney premiere of Columbus - a new feature film about Modernist Architecture, love and house museums by Korean-American film-maker Kogonada.

