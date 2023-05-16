Sydney Contemporary launches largest-ever program for 2023

Sydney Contemporary has officially unveiled the details for its seventh edition, which serves as its largest Fair to date.

The Fair, held in September at Carriageworks, will feature 96 emerging and established galleries from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore. 25,000 visitors are anticipated over the four days, with $100 million in art sales recorded since its inception in 2013.

“Sydney Contemporary has been firmly established as the most influential art fair in the region, providing the most concentrated week of art sales annually in Australia,” says Sydney Contemporary Founder and Co-Owner Tim Etchells.

“The distinctive setting of Carriageworks in the stunning destination of Sydney makes for an incredible week of art and we look forward to welcoming collectors and art lovers from across the region to enjoy our strongest program to date. With an expanded footprint of galleries, programming, and supporting events, this edition will be a Fair not to be missed."

More than 500 emerging and established contemporary artists will feature in the Fair, including solo presentations by acclaimed British artist Antony Gormley with first-time exhibitor Galleria Continua, Yolŋu artist Dhambit Munuŋgurr with Sydney’s Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery and Australian photographer Murray Fredericks with Melbourne’s ARC ONE.

18 new galleries will be presented for the first time in 2023, including day01. (Sydney), Everywhen Artspace (Flinders), Redbase Art Gallery (Sydney | Yogyakarta), Robert Heald Gallery (Wellington, NZ) and Tezukayama Gallery (Osaka).

Each of the 96 galleries will showcase the best of Australian, Indigenous, and international art, with presentations showcasing artists from 35 countries from across the globe.

The FUTURE sector of the Fair will include Diginner Gallery (Tokyo), EG Projects (Fremantle, WA), Jennings Kerr (Robertson, NSW), Laree Payne Gallery (Hamilton, NZ), LON Gallery (Melbourne), Sweet Pea (Perth), Void_Melbourne (Melbourne), as well as returning galleries LOKO Gallery (Tokyo) and Saint Cloche (Sydney).

PAPER presented in association with The Print Council of Australia Inc is a dedicated sector showcasing the best of national and international contemporary works on paper, printmaking, watercolours, drawings, artists’ books, photographs, and zines, ranging from $100 to over $5,000. This year PAPER will exhibit 22 galleries from around Australia and Indonesia, including for the first time Krack Studio (Yogyakarta) and 16albermarle Project Space (Sydney).

A host of engaging activities will be held alongside the extensive artworks on show, with curated Talk Contemporary, Installation Contemporary and Performance Contemporary programs that all run concurrently throughout the Fair. Further details are soon to be announced.

For more information, visit sydneycontemporary.com.au.