Billard Leece Partnership (BLP) says it is proud to have reached the topping out milestone for the Sydney Children’s Hospital Stage 1 & Minderoo Children’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre building in Randwick, which it designed for Health Infrastructure NSW.

The $658 million project will soon take shape as a world-class healthcare facility that will provide medical and research services to children and their families. The nine-storey building’s form is purpose-built, playful and supportive of patients, staff and visitors.

“This project holds significant importance within Randwick’s health and innovation precinct and is driven by the latest in paediatric design, research and technology,” says Tara Veldman, BLP, Managing Director, Principal & Health Lead.

“Our overall aim is to create a ‘home-away-from-home’ to minimise stress and anxiety to contribute to a shorter stay in hospital and a faster recovery for the children.”

Aiming for a more family friendly design response, biophilic design principles allow for natural light and physical and visual contact with green spaces, with green space and balconies accessible from every floor. The site’s coastal location has had an influence on colour scheme, texture and patterns both on the inside and outside of the building.

“We have deliberately designed a place that kids and their families want to engage with, informed by the feeling, experience and calmness of nature,” Veldman continues.

“Our in-depth understanding of paediatric design within healthcare, and collaboration with clinicians and researchers, created a purpose-built, playful, and supportive environment for children and their families.”

John Holland is responsible for the facility’s construction. BLP says the topping out milestone represents a collective journey towards delivering an exceptional healthcare facility that will positively impact future generations and bring the shared vision to life.