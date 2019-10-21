Sydney Central precinct multi-firm redesign set to be bigger than Barangaroo

The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is calling for public feedback on plans to create a commercial hub at Central Sydney railway precinct to support the jobs of the future.

In early 2018, the NSW government appointed Woods Bagot and UK-based practice John McAslan and Partners to come up with an initial design for the $955 million upgrade of Sydney’s Central Railway Station.

The redevelopment is part of the $20 billion Sydney Metro project that will also include the construction of new underground platforms for the Metro railway line.

Central Station will be one of seven stations on the Sydney Metro City section. The other six stations will be designed by Foster and Partners and Architectus.

According to Department acting deputy secretary of Greater Sydney Place and Infrastructure Brett Whitworth, “The plans aim to transform Central Precinct into Sydney’s next big jobs hub and a cornerstone of the Sydney Innovation and Technology Precinct and create up to 25,000 jobs of the future.”

Central Precinct is a 24-hectare area of government-owned land that spans from Central Station above the rail line to Redfern, Goulburn Street car park and land along Lee Street.

The precinct, set to be delivered for the NSW Government by Transport for NSW will be largest government-lead urban renewal in the State, surpassing Barangaroo.

“Central Precinct is surrounded by world-class universities, more than 100 research institutes, and a vibrant eco system of creative businesses, on top of excellent public transport” says Whitworth.

“This project aims to expand Sydney’s commercial core, better connect businesses and communities and create vibrant new public spaces.”

“The draft plans are on exhibition from today for feedback until Wednesday, 27 November 2019 and I encourage everyone to take a look and play a role in planning for the future of this precinct,” says Whitworth.