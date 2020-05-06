Swanston Central's $350m development

Premier global construction company, Multiplex, has completed Hengyi’s $350 million high-rise residential development, Swanston Central, delivering a new addition to Melbourne’s inner-city skyline.

Located on the former Carlton United Brewery site at 160 Victoria Street in Carlton, the 71-level Swanston Central was designed by architects Elenberg Fraser.

It comprises 1,045 residential apartments, 2,500 square metres of retail space over podium levels and a 345 square metre office space on Level 22.

With its highest point at 257 metres above street level, Swanston Central offers residents panoramic views across Melbourne.

Multiplex Regional Managing Director Graham Cottam said the contractor was delighted to complete the landmark high-rise development for Hengyi.

“With a rich history dating back to the mid-1800s, the delivery of Swanston Central has seen the original Carlton Brewing site reborn into a vibrant vertical village,” said Mr Cottam.

“Supported by our extensive experience in high-rise construction, we’re proud to have delivered Swanston Central on time and to an exceptional standard for residents.”

Work on the Swanston Central project spanned 3.5 years commencing on August 23rd 2016 and according to Multiplex over 1,000 people worked on site throughout construction.

A range of innovative construction techniques have been used by Multiplex including the use of precast formwork to build outriggers on the face of Levels 22, 47 and 48 and the installation of the entire curtain wall behind screens to improve safety.

Swivel arm technology was used to install curtain wall glass to free-standing hero columns without the need for tower cranes or mobile cranes.

ESD features include a 50,000 litre rainwater tank for irrigation, pool top-up and filter backwash.

Swanston Central features a landscaped common area plaza providing access from Victoria Street right through to Queensberry Street, with a mixture of retail and shops at Ground and Level 1.

Resident facilities include a lap pool, two spas, sauna, steam room and four cabana areas.

Level 47 features private dining rooms, golf simulators, games rooms, a library and two cinema media rooms. An exclusive sky lounge on Level 69 provides an open plan common area that can be booked for events and parties.

A signature element of Swanston Central’s design is its striking interlocking glass panels that change colour from green to silver and pink. The heritage-listed two-level Carlton United Brewery building at the front of the site has been refurbished and will be leased out to future retail or commercial tenants.

It incorporates a refurbished heritage board room from the 1800’s.

The site operated as a brewery for over 100 years from 1864 until 1987 when it was demolished. It was then vacant until Hengyi acquired it in 2016 and commenced construction on Swanston Central.