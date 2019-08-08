Sustainable urbanism in a ‘floating’ Singapore tower design

Recently opened in the Singapore CBD, the KPF-designed Robinson Tower is a futuristic ‘floating’ tower, designed to embody sustainable urbanism.

The most striking feature of its design is its concrete open core, featuring greenery and several floors of open space for employees to circulate.

This unique feature creates the illusion that the building is hovering above the city.

An example of sustainable urbanism, say the architects, the building addresses Singapore’s Landscape Replacement Policy, which requires developers to provide publicly accessible green spaces equal to those removed in the build process.

"The dynamic tower frees itself from the canyon of stoic facades, integrating green space at unique vantage points and ultimately cultivating the public realm alongside a boutique, mixed-use program,” says Bruce Fisher, design director at KPF.

“At its core, this project presented the overlapping challenges of planning Class-A office space on an irregular site with environmental checks. However, these conditions ultimately drove the design's success, all the while capitalising on the expanse of Robinson Road's visual corridor.”

The tower is now home to KPF’s Singapore office, which is working on Terminal 5 of Changi Airport in collaboration with Heatherwick Studio.