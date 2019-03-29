Sustainable, nature-inspired hotel planned for Melbourne

Riverlee is set to develop Australia’s first 1 Hotel, a sustainable nature-inspired hotel model that has won awards in the US.

The hotel, which will feature 280 guest rooms, a state-of-the-art wellness center, a ground floor 1000-seat function center, a variety of dining options and a lobby bar, will form part of the $450 million multi-purpose Northbank project, Seafarers, in Melbourne. It will be designed in association with a Melbourne architecture firm (yet to be announced).

The award-winning, mission-driven 1 Hotel has already gained accolades and a loyal following with the opening of its first three hotels in the United States, including New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park, as well as South Beach, Miami.

Each 1 Hotel is designed to highlight the beauty of nature, fusing luxury with sustainability and environmental responsibility, with a focus on local sourcing and the communities in which it operates. 1 Hotel Melbourne will bring the same mission to Australia.

Situated on the Yarra River, the hotel will provide breathtaking waterfront views and provide access to a 3,500sqm public park. A distinctly Melbournian vibe will echo throughout, with calm, radiant energy and incredible artwork. Inside, playful expressions of sea life will be coupled with soft, unexpected touches—such as spaces carved from reclaimed objects and portals that link 1 Hotel Melbourne’s building to surrounding buildings.

“This includes recycled and reclaimed materials from the site restoration, as well as native greenery and industrial steel,” says Riverlee development director David Lee.

With a vision to revitalise the unique and interesting industrial past of Melbourne’s Northbank, the Seafarers project will comprise 140 luxury residences and feature designs by architect Fender Katsalidis, interiors by Carr Design and landscaping by Oculus.

Placing a strong emphasis on urban renewal and restoring the site’s historical elements, Riverlee has worked closely with the State Government to ensure the Malcolm Moore crane, the wharf and the Goods Shed No.5 are incorporated into the redevelopment of the site.

The new hotel is expected to open in 2022.