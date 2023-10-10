Koichi Takada Architects’ masterful creation of Johnson Property Group’s state significant development, Trinity Point, has been given approval, with the $600 million Lake Macquarie precinct elevated by the work of the esteemed practice.

Trinity Point will bring a sustainable, world-class resort, hospitality, retail and residential precinct to the area, as well as a 5-star marina and helipad to appeal to high-end visitors and residents. Once complete, Trinity Point will comprise 180 luxury residences, a 218-key hotel, a 300-pax function centre, wellness retreat, 6 serviced apartments and two 300-seat restaurants.

Johnson Property Group is excited by the opportunity for both itself and the area, buoyed by the prospect of hundreds of new jobs and a revitalised economy off the back of the development. To date, the project has created over 1200 new specialists, consultants, transport, construction, manufacturers, general staff, and hospitality jobs. Trinity Point’s 188-berth marina alone is poised to become one of New South Wales’ largest, creating hundreds of new jobs in the region.

“Trinity Point isn’t merely a development; It’s a world-class resort development, including a 188 berth marina that will also attract tourism from around the World because there is nothing else like it in Australia,” says Johnson Property Group’s Keith Johnson.

Takada’s design response takes cues from the immediate coastline and rolling Watagan Mountains to create what the architect describes as a natural extension. Green roofs, photovoltaic arrays and rainwater collection systems sit atop the built forms, while public amenities and open spaces are meticulously planned.

“Our design concept aims for harmonious interaction with nature,” Takada says.

“Our design aims to be in harmony with nature while caring for it.”

Pedestrian walkways along the foreshore and site links around the buildings will allow for public access. 8 at Trinity, an opulent hospitality offering created to showcase the region’s local produce, already sits on the site. Attracting up to 1,200 visitors per day, Owner Natalie Johnson says the restaurant’s popularity outlines the demand for the project, as does a 40 percent increase in the suburb’s property market.

This area of southern Lake Macquarie is thriving with one of the highest approval rates for development in the Newcastle and Hunter region.

